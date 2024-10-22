Wisconsin man arrested after stabbing man at Butch McGuire's bar, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after a bar fight on the city's North Side.

The fight happened just after midnight on Sunday at Butch McGuire's on State and Division, according to Chicago police.

Two men, 24 and 27, got into an argument at the bar. Police said the 24-year-old broke a glass cup on the 27-year-old.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the glass shards cut his neck.

The suspect was identified as Pedram Sadeghi of Mequon, Wisconsin. He was taken into custody the day of the fight.

He is facing one felony count for aggravated battery.

No other information was available.

Chicago police are investigating.

