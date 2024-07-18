WATCH LIVE

Voting begins to choose new Peoples Gas safe digging 'ambassadog' mascot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 12:10AM
Voting is underway to decide which Chicago dog will become the new safe digging "ambassadog" for Peoples Gas. The five finalists are Apple, Ivy, Jolene, Mushroom and Oblio.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voting is underway to decide which Chicago dog will become the new safe digging "ambassadog" for Peoples Gas.

Now through July 25, voters can submit their pick through a web page set up by Peoples Gas.

The five finalists are Apple, Ivy, Jolene, Mushroom and Oblio.

The winning pup will have an important job: to remind Chicagoans to call 811 at least two days before starting any outdoor digging project.

When property owners call 811, expert technicians will come out at no charge to mark spots where underground utility lines are buried so none of them gets hit, and everyone stays safe.

