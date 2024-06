Person falls off boat at Chicago 'Playpen,' crews suspend water search, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Witnesses told Chicago police and fire officials that a person fell off of a boat and into the water in Lake Michigan's "Playpen" area Saturday afternoon.

Crews could be seen searching the water near in the enclosed boating area near downtown.

The search team was unable to find anyone and they suspended their search for the evening, authorities told ABC7.

The age and gender of the person was not yet officially known.

No further information was immediately available.