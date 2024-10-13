Pinball Expo bounces back to Chicago suburbs for 40th year

From Wednesday, October 16 through Saturday, October 19, Pinball Expo will take place at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- The world's first, biggest, and longest running pinball show, Pinball Expo will return for the 40th year!.

The festivities include tournaments, exhibits, seminars, and an opportunity to buy your own pinball machine.

"We are so happy to be growing year after year, and to be able to keep the event in the greater Chicagoland area where pinball was born," said Founder of Pinball Expo Robert Berk.

The World Cup, along with Men's, Women's, and Kids Tournaments are returning this year, with prizes for the best of the best. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from key speakers and industry personnel at several seminars throughout the course of the Expo.

Back by popular demand this year is the Retro game area that will feature some of the very first video game systems like Atari and PlayStation. Both of these pioneer game systems will have tournaments throughout the show. These systems, along with more than 400 pinball games, will be available to every attendee for free play.

Chicago is home to the world's number one pinball manufacturer, Stern Pinball. Pinball Expo showgoers will be offered the special privilege of attending a tour of Stern Pinball and witness the production of the latest Stern pinball game from conception to completion

A variety of ticket packages are on sale at pinballexpo.com.