Delta plane carrying Panthers players slides off taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers had a bumpy return to North Carolina after their preseason game loss against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

The plane carrying Panthers players and staff slid off the taxiway. The incident happened early Friday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a league source confirmed to ABC Affiliate WSOC.

Delta Airlines released a statement to the station confirming there were 188 passengers on the plane when the right main gear of the plane exited the taxiway.

According to the airline's spokesperson, no injuries were reported and the passengers were taken to the terminal by bus. The airline didn't specifically say that the Panthers were part of the 188 people onboard.

The Panthers were returning from a preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. They lost the game 17-3.