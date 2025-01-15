Plano, 1st Illinois community to recognize Juneteenth as holiday, cancels 2025 events

PLANO, Ill. (WLS) -- The first community to recognize Juneteenth as holiday in Illinois has canceled this year's celebration.

Plano, Illinois recognized Juneteenth as a holiday in February 2021. That same year, it became a state and federal holiday.

However, event organizers announced on social media that the 2025 Juneteenth celebrations were canceled.

The cancellation came due to "community engagement and negative feedback," according to organizers.

Among the canceled events were the Martin Luther King Candlelight Bowling Fundraiser, Black History Month scholarship contest and the June Celebration at Emily G John's School.

"My hope is that this is temporary but if the cancelation is determined that it needs to extend to 2026 then that would be the will and pleasure of the community," organizers said.