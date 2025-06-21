24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man seriously injured at Chicago 'Playpen,' fire officials say

Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:47PM
Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured at The Playpen Chicago on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the man suffered a foot injury at the popular area for boaters in the summertime, located between Oak Street Beach and Navy Pier.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition, CFD said.

What led up to the injury was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

