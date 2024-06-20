Body pulled from Lake Michigan at Chicago 'Playpen', police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body was pulled from the "Playpen" area of Lake Michigan Wednesday evening.

The body of an unknown man was recovered from the water around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of North Dusable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as Chicago first responder crews pulled a body from the water just after 7:45 p.m.

The age and identity of the male body was not immediately known.

The recovery comes after a man fell into Lake Michigan at the "Playpen" over the weekend. Authorities did not yet confirm if the body found Wednesday was the same man.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Detectives continue to investigate.