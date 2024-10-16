WATCH LIVE

Police activity at Portage multi-use manufacturing complex

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 12:01PM
There is police activity at a Portage, Indiana multi-use manufacturing complex on Ameriplex Drive Wednesday morning.

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- There is a police presence at a facility that houses several businesses in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 6:30 a.m., and several police vehicles could be seen in the 6500-block of Ameriplex Drive in Portage.

Crime scene tape and some debris were visible around the large, multi-use manufacturing complex.

Portage police would not comment on the activity, and Portage fire officials could not immediately be reached for information.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

