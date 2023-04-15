Man shot by Chicago police, critically wounded on city's West Side, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a Chicago police shooting on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in the 3800-block of W. Flournoy in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said. No officers were injured in the incident.

The man who was shot was taken from the scene to Mount Sinai Hospital and was most recently listed in critical condition, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided soon, police said.

Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are investigating.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

