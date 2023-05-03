Chicago police shooting: Family of man killed in Lawndale says COPA will release bodycam video

The family of Reginald Clay Jr., who was shot and killed by Chicago police in April, said COPA will release body camera video.

COPA has not verified that it will be releasing video of the shooting Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man fatally shot by Chicago police last month says COPA will release video to the public Wednesday.

COPA has not independently verified the release.

The family of 24-year-old Reginald Clay Jr. spoke Tuesday night after they views the police body camera video. They were holding a cardboard cutout of clay junior who died last month.

RELATED: Family demands answers after police shoot, kill armed man in Lawndale

They said the video shows he dropped the gun that he was legally licensed to carry during a foot chase with police in the Lawndale neighborhood on April 15.

Clay Junior's family said he was meeting friends on the street before heading to a funeral that day when police pulled up.

Family said the shooting was unjustified and devastating to watch.

"That's something hard to watch," said father Reginald Clay, Sr. "I feel like my heart ripped out of my chest when I saw it."

Police said they were in the area to de-escalate a gang conflict that day. They said Clay Jr. turned around at the end of a gangway during the foot chase and brandished a gun.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability later gave a different account, saying Clay Jr. had turned towards police.

COPA did not mention that he had a gun in his hand, only that one was found at the scene.