Police clear out pro-Palestinian DePaul quad encampment | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are clearing out a pro-Palestinian encampment on DePaul University's Lincoln Park quad Thursday morning.

Officers in riot gear were seen on the North Side campus just before 6 a.m.

The encampment has been in place for over two weeks; it began on April 30.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students early Thursday, DePaul President Robert L. Manuel said, "despite our good faith efforts to come to a shared resolution with the DePaul Divestment Coalition, we were unsuccessful."

He said since the encampment began, "the situation has steadily escalated with physical altercations, credible threats of violence from people not associated with our community, an inability for the other members of our community to take part in the core academic experiences on our campus, and an ever-growing series of threats to the people involved in the encampment and our community members."

The letter said those in the encampment were given the opportunity to leave peacefully, without being arrested.

"I urge all there to leave peacefully and return home," Manuel said.

Police appeared to quickly clear out the site, and protesters moved down Fullerton Avenue.

There was a student walkout at DePaul University Wednesday after students in a pro-Palestinian encampment and the administration reached an impasse on demands to divest from Israel.

By 4 p.m., there was a large group of protesters and their supporters in the center of the quad, listening to speakers and chanting rallying cries, in what had been overall a loud but peaceful gathering.

Encampment organizers said they mobilized a 3 p.m. walkout of students and faculty, though it was not immediately clear how many actually walked out of class.

The gathering was a show of solidarity with protesters who had been camped out for more than two weeks calling for the university to divest from companies that benefit Israel.

READ MORE: DePaul pro-Palestinian encampment reaches 2-week mark, as protesters refuse to leave quad

DePaul's president has said he respects the rights of students to protest, but said the encampment has drawn counter-protesters which have led to security concerns. DePaul said talks with protesters reached an impasse a few days ago, which prompted the university to cancel a planned music festival that was to be held in the quad Friday.

Encampment organizers said they're willing to keep talking.

RELATED: Protesters deny DePaul University's request to vacate encampment as negotiations 'are at an impasse'

"We did invite them a few days ago to another negotiation meeting in which they pulled a no-show. They didn't even offer us an email as to why they couldn't. So, yeah, we are still willing to negotiate. We're still here. We're not, we're always going to be willing to negotiate. It's more so on administration side," said Henna Ayesh of the DePaul Divestment Coalition.

Protest organizers said they chose Wednesday for the walkout in part because many Palestinians mark this date as the start of displacement following Israel's Independence Day on May 14, 1948.

ABC7 left messages for a DePaul spokesperson for comment on the walkout, but has not heard back.