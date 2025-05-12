Leo High School to hold prayer service for new Chicago-born pope on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special prayer service is set to happen on Monday for Pope Leo at Chicago's Leo High School on the South Side. The school is named after Pope Leo XIII.

Students at the all-boys catholic school were elated when the new pontiff chose to take on their holy name.

Leo High School is celebrating 100 years of service on Chicago's South Side and with that, embracing America's first pontiff.

As Chicagoan Robert Prevost chose to be known further as Pope Leo XIV. He grew up the youngest of three brothers in the south suburb of Dolton.

The school has long stood as a beacon of faith, education and service.

They say they welcome a papacy that reflects the same values and missions they've upheld since 1926.

Cardinal Blase Cupich spoke on ABC's "This Week" saying he was moved to see young people get so excited for the new choice.

Leo High School will hold a prayer service to honor the new pontiff at about 9 a.m. in the Gresham neighborhood.

