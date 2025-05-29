Ticket information released on Rate Field's celebration for Pope Leo XIV

A special Catholic Mass will be held at Chicago's Rate Field to celebrate Pope Leo XIV.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets go on sale on Friday for the Rate Field celebration where Pope Leo XIV will greet Chicago for the first time.

The citywide celebration will be held on Saturday, June 14 at the home of the Chicago White Sox.

Pope Leo XIV will offer a special video message to the young people of the world, which will be broadcast first from the event, the archdiocese said.

The celebration will include music, film, in-person testimonials and prayers.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. for $5 each.

On-site parking will also be available for $5.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will lead the Mass.

Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky will emcee the program.

Gates will open at 12:30 p.m., the program will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the Mass will start at 4 p.m.

"This celebration is an extraordinary opportunity for people from the city and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own," an archdiocese spokesperson said.

Soon after then-Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope, his White Sox fandom was quickly cleared by his brother.

A video shows Pope Leo in the crowd at the 2005 World Series game at the Southwest Side ballpark now known as Rate Field, commonly called Sox Park.

Visit www.archchicago.org/popeleoxi for the latest information about tickets and more.

