Netanyahu office says Israeli cabinet approved ceasefire deal between Israel, Hezbollah

LONDON -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the country's security cabinet agreed to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah brokered by the U.S.

A statement from his office said, "The Political-Security Cabinet approved this evening the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon, by a majority of 10 ministers to one. Israel appreciates the U.S. contribution to the process, and reserves its right to act against any threat to its security."

Netanyahu attended a meeting with security officials on Sunday night regarding a ceasefire with Israel's Hezbollah adversaries in Lebanon, an Israeli official told ABC News.

A Middle East Airlines plane flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Netanyahu then held a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the deal and hold a cabinet vote, Israeli officials said.

SEE ALSO: Hezbollah's spokesman killed in rare Israeli strike on central Beirut, official says

In October, Israel invaded southern Lebanon in an escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

Tensions heightened last weekend as the countries' leaders worked to negotiate a ceasefire deal. On Sunday, Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel in one of the group's heaviest retaliations in months.

Netanyahu has defended the ceasefire, saying Israel has inflicted heavy damage on Hezbollah and can now focus its efforts on Hamas militants in Gaza, and his top security concern, Iran.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.