Chicago leaders prepare for President-elect Trump's mass deportation plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President-elect Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations are raising many concerns from leaders in Chicago's immigrant communities to the halls of Congress.

There are calls for President Joe Biden to act before leaving office.

The plans by the Trump administration to begin the mass deportation of millions of immigrants lacking permanent legal status are setting off alarm bells in Little Village and other communities with large immigrant populations.

"So, we are terrified with those threats of deportation," said Pastor Emma Lozano, with Lincoln United Methodist Church.

Lozano, who famously provided sanctuary at her Humboldt Park church for Elvira Arellano nearly two decades ago, is calling on Biden to act now.

"To give temporary protection status for those people that have been living here for decades, paying taxes, possibly married to U.S. citizens or have U.S. citizen children or 'Dreamer' children," Lozano said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration is preparing to do all it can to protect families with members lacking permanent legal status.

The deputy mayor for Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights said Chicago will not be bullied because of its Welcoming City Ordinance.

"We are not able to cooperate with ICE to assist in mass deportations; our mayor has made very clear that he will not flinch," said Beatriz Ponce de Leon, deputy mayor for Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights. "We will continue to maintain our ordinance in place and to comply with that."

One of the biggest concerns is if deportations separate families.

"This idea that he's only going to deport on day one, people who are undocumented, who have a criminal record, is an absolute lie," said Rep. Delia Ramirez, a Democrat who represents Chicago and some western suburbs.

"Watch what happens. Watch what happens when that debate begins. People are going to come to their senses and leave some of this rhetoric behind them. They're going to say, 'Yes, dangerous people, get rid of them. For God's sake, don't tear that family apart. Those are good people,'" Sen. Dick Durbin said.

Community leaders like Lozano believe that if mass deportations start hitting home in Chicago, churches may need to step up to provide families with sanctuary.