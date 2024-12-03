Prisoner convicted of LA County murder escapes police custody in Kern County

An inmate convicted of murder in L.A. County escaped from a van while being transported to a courthouse in Delano, authorities say.

An inmate convicted of murder in L.A. County escaped from a van while being transported to a courthouse in Delano, authorities say.

An inmate convicted of murder in L.A. County escaped from a van while being transported to a courthouse in Delano, authorities say.

An inmate convicted of murder in L.A. County escaped from a van while being transported to a courthouse in Delano, authorities say.

DELANO, Calif. -- An inmate convicted of first-degree murder in Los Angeles County escaped police custody in Kern County on Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Cesar Hernandez, 34, escaped from a van after he arrived at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano for a court appearance, according to a news release by the CDCR.

He escaped around 10:45 a.m. At the time, he was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals, Delano police said. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, CDCR said.

Hernandez is considered dangerous. The Delano Police Department is assisting CDCR and other law enforcement agencies in the search.

ABC News and KFSN-TV contributed to this report.