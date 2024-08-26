What's next for pro-Palestinian organizers after marching on the DNC in Chicago?

Pro-Palestinian protesters who marched during the Chicago DNC 2024 said they'll keep fighting for a Gaza cease-fire as the presidential election nears.

Pro-Palestinian protesters who marched during the Chicago DNC 2024 said they'll keep fighting for a Gaza cease-fire as the presidential election nears.

Pro-Palestinian protesters who marched during the Chicago DNC 2024 said they'll keep fighting for a Gaza cease-fire as the presidential election nears.

Pro-Palestinian protesters who marched during the Chicago DNC 2024 said they'll keep fighting for a Gaza cease-fire as the presidential election nears.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention will be remembered for many things, including the large, daily protests by a coalition of groups opposed to the war in Gaza.

Those marches may be done for now, but the groups promise they are not giving up the fight.

The coalition called March on the DNC focused a lot of attention on the war between Israel and Hamas. Their intention was and continues to be bringing about a cease-fire in Gaza. They call their demonstrations during the convention successful.

Pro-Palestinian groups made their voices heard in mostly peaceful fashion during the DNC. They marched and rallied outside the security perimeter of the United Center calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the toll it has taken on the Palestinian civilians.

Tim Biondo is with the feminist antiwar group Code Pink.

"We were in the convention. We were outside the convention, among the thousands and thousands of other people who were protesting in solidarity with Gaza, and so in that sense, I think our message was heard loud and clear," Biondo said.

SEE ALSO | Dozens arrested after pro-Palestinian, anti-DNC protesters clash with CPD

Hatem Abudayyeh is a spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the DNC.

"We said from the very beginning, you know, 'The world was watching,' just like they said in 1968. The world was watching, and they weren't watching really what was going on inside. They actually were watching what was happening outside," Abudayyeh said.

Uncommitted delegates, supportive of the Palestinian cause, staged a sit-in outside the United Center, but were not granted their request to speak to delegates from the convention stage.

There is some frustration that leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, were only giving lip service to their concerns.

READ MORE | Crews add new fencing around United Center after breach during DNC; 13 arrested in protests

"The sense that we get from the leaders of the DNC and the people who spoke is that they aren't listening to us, because they say they want a cease-fire, they say they want peace, but the Democratic Party, along with the Republican Party, continues to arm Israel," Biondo said.

Just as the party delegates were energized by the speeches inside the convention, the demonstrators outside came away with a similarly feeling, although, for different reasons.

"We're very, very excited about what's next. We're going to take this coalition and continue to build it. We're going to continue to be out in the streets with our escalations and our disruptions," Abudayyeh said.

While the protest coalition no longer has the DNC to offer that big stage for their message, this election cycle will continue to provide the groups a platform to march for peace.

SEE ALSO | Israel-Hamas war cease-fire, hostage talks will continue after weekend meetings didn't resolve gaps