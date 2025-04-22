Newly-released video shows CPD officers fatally shooting man allegedly armed with gun in Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video of a deadly police shooting.
The shooting happened on March 20 near 900 East 100th Street in Pullman.
COPA said officers went to a home there on a domestic-related call.
Officers said they encountered an armed individual and victim inside a bedroom. As the victim fled, the man pointed a firearm in the direction of an officer.
ABC7 froze the video, which shows what looks like a gun in the man's hand.
The officer then fired, striking the man. ABC7 froze the video again before the gunshots.
The man, identified as Devon Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered at the scene.