Newly-released video shows CPD officers fatally shooting man allegedly armed with gun in Pullman

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9:36PM
Video released of deadly CPD-involved shooting at South Side home
COPA released bodycam video of the Pullman, Chicago police shooting that killed Devon Smith near 900 East 100th Street last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video of a deadly police shooting.

The shooting happened on March 20 near 900 East 100th Street in Pullman.

COPA said officers went to a home there on a domestic-related call.

Officers said they encountered an armed individual and victim inside a bedroom. As the victim fled, the man pointed a firearm in the direction of an officer.

ABC7 froze the video, which shows what looks like a gun in the man's hand.

The officer then fired, striking the man. ABC7 froze the video again before the gunshots.

The man, identified as Devon Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered at the scene.

