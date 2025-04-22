Newly-released video shows CPD officers fatally shooting man allegedly armed with gun in Pullman

COPA released bodycam video of the Pullman, Chicago police shooting that killed Devon Smith near 900 East 100th Street last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released body camera video of a deadly police shooting.

The shooting happened on March 20 near 900 East 100th Street in Pullman.

COPA said officers went to a home there on a domestic-related call.

Officers said they encountered an armed individual and victim inside a bedroom. As the victim fled, the man pointed a firearm in the direction of an officer.

ABC7 froze the video, which shows what looks like a gun in the man's hand.

The officer then fired, striking the man. ABC7 froze the video again before the gunshots.

The man, identified as Devon Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered at the scene.