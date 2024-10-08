WATCH LIVE

Purple Hose and Healing Foundation, Inc. hosts annual charity 5k & Award & Scholarship Gala

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 1:22PM
Purple Hose and healing foundation, Inc. is hosting its annual charity 5K event and it's first award and scholarship Gala during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Purple Hose and Healing Foundation, Inc. is hosting its annual charity 5K event and it's first award and scholarship Gala during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The organization supports individuals that have been victims of domestic violence and empower survivors through advocacy and scholarships. Latrice Mosley-Smith, with Purple Hose and Healing Foundation, Inc. stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Mosley-Smith stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to chat about the upcoming events. To get involved or learn more about the upcoming event, click here.

Remember, anyone can call the national domestic violence hotline for support at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

