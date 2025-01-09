Quick Tip: Car insurance costs

Skyrocketing insurance costs. They affect teens and young adults even more. Jason Knowles has expert tips on how families can save.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip is for families with teen and young adult drivers.

They face the highest car insurance costs of any age group but there are ways to keep those costs down.

Financial experts at NerdWallet say you should first understand the costs. Car type, location, and coverage level all impact your premium.

Teens, due to their inexperience, tend to cost more to insure.

Second, ask for discounts. Many insurers offer savings for good grades, defensive driving courses, and even specific occupations.

Stay on the family policy. Adding a teen or young adult to a family plan is often cheaper than a standalone policy, but you should compare both.

Also, get quotes from at least three insurers to ensure you're getting the best deal.