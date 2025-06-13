24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Jason Knowles Image
ByJason Knowles WLS logo
Friday, June 13, 2025 11:15AM
Quick Tip: Landscaping Scams
The Better Business Bureau warns that con artists are out in full force.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau warns that con artists are out in full force, preying on people during the landscaping and gardening season.

The BBB says homeowners have reported paying upfront for lawn care services - only to find the scammer has vanished before the work is done.

Before hiring a service, visit bbb.org/search and other online searches for reviews and ratings.

A good tip is to always avoid random contractors offering high-pressure, unsolicited estimates, especially with "discounted prices."

Never agree to anything without a detailed, written contract. The contract should outline start dates, services, costs, and payment terms.

