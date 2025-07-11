Quick Tip: Tariff scams

The bogus offers claiming to give you "tariff relief" money. Jason Knowles has the new tariffs scams to watch out for.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick tip on tariff scams.

With all the confusion around changing trade policies, scammers are pouncing. They're sending fake emails and texts saying you owe extra "tariffs" or are eligible for "tariff relief."

But it's all a trick to steal your personal or financial info. According to cybersecurity experts at Guardio, scammers are using AI to create convincing fake websites that offer you bogus "tariff relief money" up to $1,400! But it's all fake.

Stop and assess. If it's unexpected, don't click. Go straight to the source open a new browser and check the official site or call the company using a verified number. And if you've already entered info, contact your bank right away, cancel the card, and change your passwords.