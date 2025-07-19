Chicago Yacht Club's Race to Mackinac Island continues Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second half of the Chicago Yacht Club race to Mackinac Island sets sail on Saturday.

The racing division is set to launch at about 10 a.m., however officials are keeping an eye on the weather.

Storms are currently forecast to move from west to east between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The cruising division took off on Friday. Nearly 300 boats are registered for the 333-mile race on Lake Michigan with sailors from 14 different countries.

The first Race to Mackinac took place in 1898.

