Man arrested for speeding with children, drugs in car, Racine County sheriff says | Video

There was a Racine County, Wisconsin police chase Monday a man was arrested for speeding with kids and drugs in the car, police say.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) -- There was a high-speed police operation earlier this week in Wisconsin involving illegal drugs and child endangerment, police said.

The incident took place just after 12:10 p.m. Monday in Racine County.

Video shows how sheriff's officers stopped a suspect speeding down the highway at more than 100 miles an hour.

The video shows deputies throwing out "stop sticks" just in front of the speeding Chevy, but the driver keeps going. That's when officers spotted two children in the back seat.

They were ending their pursuit, when the Chevy crashed into a median wall.

The driver was taken into custody and cited.

Further charges are pending.

Officers say they found a large amount of drugs in the car, including 460 grams of cocaine, which tested positive for fentanyl.

The two children were not hurt. They were turned over to their grandmother.