Ravi Baichwal joins Val Warner on 'Windy City Weekend' to talk Derrick Rose, Bears predictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Ravi Baichwal guest-co-hosted for the first time ever, with Val Warner.

Host Chat

Red Lobster is here to stay

Red Lobster has officially exited bankruptcy after filing earlier this year. With a brand new CEO, the seafood giant looks forward to continuing to get you your fix of Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Derrick Rose retires

After a long 16-year career that started in Chicago, MVP basketball star Derrick Rose is retiring. He made the announcement on social media in a video address to his fans.

'Our Chicago: Lideres Innovadores'

ABC7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a half-hour special, "Our Chicago: Lideres Innovadores."

Hosted by ABC7 anchor Mark Rivera and meteorologist Jaisol Martinez with contributions from anchors Rob Elgas, Tanja Babich and reporter, Michelle Gallardo, "Our Chicago: Lideres Innovadores" offers a rich tapestry of stories highlighting members of Chicago's vibrant Latino community.

You can catch the special on ABC7 and wherever you stream at 11 p.m. Sunday, with an encore presentation at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Shock'N Shrimp

Shock'N Shrimp offers a plant-based shellfish alternative.

If you're in the mood for some shrimp, but have a shellfish allergy, then Shock'N Shrimp is for you. Sah and Andrea Jackson, the owners of Good2Go Veggie, have gone on to create a vegan shrimp.

They founded the company in 2019, hoping to advocate for plant-based lifestyles. Today, they are partnered with and selling their shrimp at multiple Lawrence Fish and Shrimp locations around the city.

Val and Ravi got a chance to meet the Jacksons and try their revolutionary shrimp. You can get yourself some by visiting Lawrence Fish and Shrimp, or online at their Good2Go Veggie website www.g2gv.com.

Bear-ly Accurate Week 4: Bears vs. Rams

Will the Bears win this weekend?

This week, as the Chicago Bears go up against the L.A. Rams, Ryan enlisted the help of ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott, and the star of the show, her dog, Lola, to make his prediction.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

Here's what you should spend your money on this weekend.

'Megalopolis' - SAVE

Adam Driver leads a star-studded cast in "Megalopolis," as an artist who seeks to recreate the world into a utopian, idealistic future.

'Lee' - SPEND

Kate Winslet stars as Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, a historic photographer who traveled to the front lines during World War II.

'Nobody Wants This' - SPEND

Kristin Bell plays an agnostic podcaster who meets and falls in love with a Rabbi in "Nobody Wants This."