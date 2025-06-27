'Real-Life Indiana Jones' brings ancient Egypt's secrets to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ancient Egypt is coming to life in Chicago as Dr. Zahi Hawass, the world's most renowned Egyptologist, brings his Royal Evening lecture to McCormick Place on Friday night. Often called the "real-life Indiana Jones," Hawass is on a 33-city North American tour revealing new discoveries - from the "Lost Golden City" in Luxor to hidden chambers inside the Great Pyramid. He also teases new clues in the search for Cleopatra's tomb.

"This is the golden age of excavation," Hawass said in a live interview on ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The lecture starts at 6 p.m. Tickets and info: zahilectures.com.