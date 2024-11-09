Illinoisans who received received racist texts referencing slavery worry violence could be next

TextNow.com says one or more of their accounts account was used in violation of their terms of service.

Illinoisans on edge after receiving racist texts referencing slavery TextNow.com says one or more of their accounts account was used in violation of their terms of service.

Illinoisans on edge after receiving racist texts referencing slavery TextNow.com says one or more of their accounts account was used in violation of their terms of service.

Illinoisans on edge after receiving racist texts referencing slavery TextNow.com says one or more of their accounts account was used in violation of their terms of service.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators say concerning texts have been sent to hundreds if not thousands of Black people across at least 16 states.

Those in Illinois say they worry physical violence could be next.

"It says, 'Good morning. You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,'" said Theresa Aguda.

Aguda woke up to that message the day after Election Day. It says she can expect quote "executive slaves" to pick her up and take her to a plantation.

"I said, 'Well, you know what, they come here, I got something for them.' Don't think I'm just gonna up and jump and just go and get this. That's not gonna happen," Aguda said.

Scores of these texts have Black Americans on edge in states like Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana and now, here in Illinois. Some messages were specific to the person.

"They actually said my first and last name," Jordan Myart said. "It got as detailed as them saying, 'Once you arrive to the plantation, you'll be patted down.'"

TextNow.com, a phone service that allows people to create phone numbers for free, says that "one or more of our accounts was used to send text messages in violation of our terms of service."

Officials in Illinois and nationwide are condemning the messages. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he is outraged, explaining, "Hate has no place in the state of Illinois, full stop."

"It feels dangerous, and I would God forbid something happened to me or anybody else," Myart said.

"It makes you feel like you've got to watch yourself every time you go outside," Aguda said.

Aguda says her heart breaks for her to have to explain the realities of racism to her children and grandchildren.

"My mom's family, they didn't have anything to do with us because we were Black," Aguda said. "It's a shame that I feel as though we're about to go back there."

While the texts came within hours of Donald Trump becoming president-elect, there has been no evidence any of the messages are connected to him or his supporters.

Investigators say they are trying to determine if the texts are coming from the U.S. or overseas.

Local law enforcement urged anyone who receives or knows someone who receives these texts to contact them.