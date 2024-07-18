Woman walks away from FL construction accident after heavy crane crushes car

A woman was astonished to be uninjured after a massive crane came crashing down on her car in a Ft. Lauderdale construction accident.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Video shows a terrifying construction accident in Florida in which a massive crane came crashing down on a car.

The woman driving the car remarkably walked away from the wreckage without serious injury.

In the video, the giant hunk of blue metal lands on top of her car, crushing it. Incredibly, she opens the door and walks away.

In bodycam video, an officer can be heard walking up to the woman and asking, "Ma'am, what hurts?"

She seems stunned and breathless, but replies almost in astonishment, "Absolutely nothing."

At the time, authorities said it was the platform holding the crane on a building under construction that had collapsed onto the bridge over the New River.

A construction worker fell from the building and died.

The accident remains under investigation.