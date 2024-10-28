Rep. Danny Davis pushing to sway Black men toward Harris-Walz ticket in days leading up to election

Rep. Danny Davis held a Chicago rally Monday to garner support for Kamala Harris' campaign against Donald Trump ahead of Election Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The presidential campaign is now entering the home stretch, and the Kamala Harris campaign is pushing hard to reach Black men. It comes as many of them are throwing their support to Donald Trump.

One West Side congressman is trying to counter that narrative.

Like a head coach huddling with his team for a fourth quarter drive in a tight game, Danny Davis gathered with a group of Black men on the West Side Monday to rally support for Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Somehow, there's the notion circulating that we're not going to vote for her. How foolish could anybody be?" Rep. Davis said.

"She is the one that's truly coming out with resources to help our community, from our Black men to our various communities. She is the one that we need," business owner Brian Pickett said.

This effort to rally Black men behind Harris comes at a time when Trump seems to be gaining support among that voting group. The former president is returning to Wisconsin for rallies in Green Bay and Milwaukee this week.

Former Chicago Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, who previously voted for Trump, is switching his allegiance this time.

"I'm here to say that I've already voted for Vice President Harris," Wilson said Monday.

The concerns of the Harris campaign are evidenced by her recent campaign events with the Obamas, and by Mayor Brandon Johnson's recent weekend trips to Pittsburgh and Detroit.

On Sunday, Davis was in Milwaukee to stump for Harris.

"To me, it says, they're very worried. And, when you're worried about your base vote this late in the game, that's something that gets people's attention. That's something to be concerned about," ABC7 Chicago political analyst Laura Washington said. "But, I think that the bigger charge for them right now is turnout, is making sure that they get the people they know are going to vote for them out, rather than trying to convince people."

It remains unclear if the effort by the Harris campaign can make a significant impact on voters with just eight days until the election.