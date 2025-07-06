Reptile Road Show offers close encounter with diverse cast of reptilian creatures

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Lizards, snakes and other reptilian creatures are preparing to take over North Riverside Park Mall. Crosstown Exotics' Reptile Road Show returns Saturday, July 12.

This engaging showcase offers an up-close encounter with reptiles, bugs and amphibians that we usually shy away from. The show is for all ages, but it's especially kid friendly.

Jeanne Heller from North Riverside Park Mall and co-founders of Crosstown Exotics - Colin Langenderfer and Mike Levins - visited ABC 7 Chicago to introduce some of the creatures featured in this year's show.

You can RSVP for the Reptile Road Show here.

Event Information: Reptile Road Show

Date: Saturday, July 12th

Hours: 11:00am

Where: Lower Level, near JCPenney

Event Best For: Families