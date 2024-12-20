Resort & spa offers holiday twist to traditional treat

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByTony Smith WLS logo
Friday, December 20, 2024 2:26PM
This holiday the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva in Wisconsin is offering twist to a traditional treat.

This holiday the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva in Wisconsin is offering twist to a traditional treat. It's a "Gingerbread Croissant." Erin Swanson with the resort stopped by to talk about the new food item for the resort and spa. To connect with the staff and learn more about offers at the resort and spa, click here.

The Grand Geneva Resort and Spa Gingerbread Ganache Recipe:

2 cups (475g) white chocolate chips

1 cup (225g) heavy cream

1 Tablespoons Gingerbread spice mix

- Place white chocolate chips in heat proof bowl.

- Combine the heavy cream and gingerbread spice mix in a saucepot.

- Bring the heavy cream to a simmer.

- Pour the hot cream over the white chocolate.

- Whisk to combine.

- Let sit overnight at room temperature to stabilize.

Gingerbread spice mix

4 Tbsp ground cinnamon

4 Tbsp ground ginger

2 Tbsp ground nutmeg

2 Tbsp ground allspice

1 tsp clove

- Combine ingredients together.

Starting with the heavy cream and spices on the burner, already hot. Pour cream over ganache and whisk. Approximately 1 minute.

  • Next step- Ganache is already set and in piping bag with garnishes out and ready. There will be one completed croissant whole, and one completed and cut in half to show layers inside and Tracy to taste if she'd like. I will also have chocolate candy cane croissants and a plate of decorated cookies on display.
  • Slice into croissant and pull open. Pipe the ganache inside and on top of croissant. Drizzle icing, place gumdrops. Approximately 1 minutes.

