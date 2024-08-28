Much of Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet closed due to asbestos

Much of the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is closed due to asbestos and IEPA concerns. The venue is frequently used for performances and weddings.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Almost the entire Rialto Square Theatre building in Joliet is now shut down because of asbestos.

The theater itself was closed for asbestos removal last month.

But the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns that some of the cancer-causing material wasn't properly disposed of. That has now led to the closure of most of the building.

An attorney for the theater said tests show there is no longer any asbestos threat, and they hope to reopen by Sept. 18.

"The Rialto is committed to the safety of its employees, tenants, and guests of the Rialto," the attorney said in a statement.

