Rice University student killed at Texas dorm, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot: officials

HOUSTON -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was reportedly killed in a college dorm in Houston, Texas, which triggered a shelter in place Monday evening.

According to a Rice University spokesperson, the woman was a student. The shooter has only been identified as a man who didn't attend Rice. He was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Houston police, a shooting was reported at 5:05 p.m. and occurred inside Jones College, one of 11 residential colleges on campus.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rice University said its police department was investigating the potential homicide and requested all students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted, but all classes and activities are canceled for the remainder of the day.

