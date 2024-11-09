Rich Labriola introduces Pizza Joint, offering revolutionized hand-held deep dish pizzas

Chicago is about to add another pizza place to its long list of crave-worthy pies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is about to add another pizza place to its long list of crave-worthy pies.

Pizza Joint, envisioned by Rich Labriola, revolutionizes the pizza scene with its artisanal menu and pioneering approach to on-the-go dining. Guests can indulge in a selection of pizza slices, including classic NY-style, Sicilian slices and the first of its kind Handheld Deep-Dish Pizza, crafted with premium ingredients and offering unparalleled taste and convenience.

The grand opening is Monday, November 11 at Washington Hall: 15 W Washington St, Chicago, IL 60612. Its central location ensures easy access for locals and visitors seeking an authentic taste of Chicago pizza.

Phil Wilson, president of the Doughboy Restaurant Group, visited ABC7 to deliver a slice of the excitement to come.