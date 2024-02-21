Pequod's Pizza named No. 1 in country by Yelp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Online food critics have named a Chicago pie No. 1 in the country.

"Yelp" released its "Elite Squad" rankings of the nation's best pizza.

Pequod's Pizza earned the survey's No. 1 spot.

It's famous for its caramelized crust.

Pequod's has been a Chicago-area favorite since opening in Morton Grove back in 1971.

There's a Lincoln Park location, too.

Five other Chicago pizzerias made the top 100.

Pequod's recently announced one-time delivery to several suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, La Grange, Lincolnshire, Addison and Homewood-Flossmoor.

Ordering can be done through DwellSocial.

See the full list on Yelp.com.