Pequod's Pizza named No. 1 in country by Yelp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Online food critics have named a Chicago pie No. 1 in the country.
"Yelp" released its "Elite Squad" rankings of the nation's best pizza.
Pequod's Pizza earned the survey's No. 1 spot.
It's famous for its caramelized crust.
Pequod's has been a Chicago-area favorite since opening in Morton Grove back in 1971.
There's a Lincoln Park location, too.
Five other Chicago pizzerias made the top 100.
Pequod's recently announced one-time delivery to several suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, La Grange, Lincolnshire, Addison and Homewood-Flossmoor.
Ordering can be done through DwellSocial.
