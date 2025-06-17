Truck rolls over on I-57 near Sauk Trail in south suburbs, blocking lanes | Video

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck appearing to be hauling dirt rolled over on northbound Interstate 57 in the south suburbs Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 7 was over the scene about 1 p.m. near Sauk Trail in Richton Park, and there was a large traffic backup.
The truck appeared to be blocking all northbound lanes, and other vehicles were working to clean up after the crash.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, or if anyone is injured.
Another vehicle appeared to have driven off the road on a frontage road nearby.
