Truck rolls over on I-57 near Sauk Trail in south suburbs, blocking lanes | Video

A truck appearing to be hauling dirt rolled over on northbound Interstate 57 in the south suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

A truck appearing to be hauling dirt rolled over on northbound Interstate 57 in the south suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

A truck appearing to be hauling dirt rolled over on northbound Interstate 57 in the south suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

A truck appearing to be hauling dirt rolled over on northbound Interstate 57 in the south suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck appearing to be hauling dirt rolled over on northbound Interstate 57 in the south suburbs Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 1 p.m. near Sauk Trail in Richton Park, and there was a large traffic backup.

The truck appeared to be blocking all northbound lanes, and other vehicles were working to clean up after the crash.

SEE ALSO: 6 injured in ambulance, CTA bus crash in South Loop: officials

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, or if anyone is injured.

Another vehicle appeared to have driven off the road on a frontage road nearby.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.