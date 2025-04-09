Neighbors on the West Side have complained in recent years about the damage and trash left behind.

Riot Fest organizers say they've secured multi-year deal to remain in Douglass Park

The Chicago Park District was considering Riot Fest's location Wednesday.

The Chicago Park District was considering Riot Fest's location Wednesday.

The Chicago Park District was considering Riot Fest's location Wednesday.

The Chicago Park District was considering Riot Fest's location Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Riot Fest said in a social media post Wednesday it has secured a multi-year deal with the Chicago Park District to remain in Douglass Park.

A meeting to discuss the festival was being held Wednesday morning.

Leaders were talking about a three-year contract for the music festival to remain at Douglass Park.

Last year, there were talks of leaving the city for Bridgeview.

In this new agreement, Riot Fest would be required to pay for improvements to the park.

Neighbors on the West Side have complained in recent years about the damage and trash left behind.

The details of the finalized agreement were not immediately disclosed.

The Riot Fest 20th anniversary lineup will be announced at 10 a.m. April 23, according to an Instagram post.

The punk, rock, alternative, metal and hip-hop fest is scheduled for Sept. 19-21, and some tickets will be on sale Thursday.

Visit https://riotfest.org/ for more information.