Man pleads guilty in deadly River North road rage stabbing near Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has pleaded guilty to a deadly River North stabbing that stemmed from a road rage incident near Michigan Avenue.

The crime happened on August 23, 2022 in the 600-block of North Dearborn Street.

Police said two drivers got out of their cars at the intersection of Dearborn and Ohio around 7:30 p.m.

Jeremy Walker, 37, allegedly asked Alan Saenz-Perez, who was driving behind him, why he was honking at him, Chicago police said.

Perez then got out, and stabbed Walker in the left side of his neck during the altercation, police said. He then drove away, according to CPD.

Walker drove away after the attack and eventually flagged down an officer for help near Ohio and Michigan Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Brown said the day after the stabbing, police found Perez's car parked in the 200-block of West 50th Place. After obtaining a search warrant and as they were searching the car, they came into contact with two passengers who had been in the car at the time of the stabbing.

The passengers identified Perez as the driver, Brown said. He said Perez turned himself into police on days later.

Nearly three years after the deadly stabbing, Alan Saenz-Perez changed his plea to guilty for second degree murder.

He was sentenced to 16 years. He will be given credit for the 986 days he already served.

READ MORE: Man killed in road rage stabbing near Mag Mile 'took care of a lot of people,' girlfriend says

