Alternates being selected after full jury seated in trial for alleged Highland Park parade shooter

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Jury selection continues Wednesday in the Highland Park shooting trial.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 12 jurors have been seated: six men and six women.

Six alternates are needed. A man and woman had been selected as of Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Crimo III will not be in court on Wednesday.

The sergeant in the court that's assigned to transport Crimo to and from Lake County Jail said Crimo was asked more than once if he was coming to court, and he said "no."

Judge Victoria Rosetti reminded attorneys that jury selection will proceed without the defendant.

Crimo's father was also not in court on Wednesday morning.

On Monday and Tuesday, Crimo III left court after lunch and did not return.

His father, Robert Crimo Jr., who was in court alone Tuesday, said his son "was bored."

Crimo III is accused of planning and carrying out the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, killing seven people and injuring nearly 50 others with an assault weapon fired from a rooftop.

He was initially charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person killed - as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

On Monday, Lake County prosecutors sought to drop the 47 less serious aggravated battery counts in an apparent effort to streamline the case.

Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. The charges focused on how his son obtained a gun license.

Prosecutors said nearly all of the 48 survivors from that day plan to testify. The trial is expected to last three to five weeks.

Judge Rossetti has told jurors the trial will begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

About the victims

The victims killed range in age from 8 to 88 years old.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park



Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park



Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park



Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park



Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park



Nicolas Toledo-Zargoza, 78 of Morelos, Mexico



Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

Irina and Kevin McCarthy's 2-year-old son was found wandering alone in the wake of the Monday, and safely reunited with his grandparents.

