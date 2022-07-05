mass shooting

Highland Park parade shooting: Grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among victims

Family members have started to identify victims
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family identify Highland Park parade shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two of the victims killed in the Highland Park July 4th parade Monday have been identified by family and friends.

Six people were killed and more than 30 injured after police said a shooter opened fire on the parade from a rooftop.

The victims range in age from eight to 85 years old and include a lifelong member of a local synagogue and a loving grandfather.

Nicholas Toledo, 73, was among the six shot and killed, family said.

Police questioning person of interest in deadly Highland Park parade shooting

His family said after arriving in the U.S. in the 80s, he worked around the Highland Park area for many years.

In a statement, his grandson said, "My grandpa was a funny man. He'd always joke around and be playful with his grandkids....he spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family."

The North Shore Congregation Israel confirmed that lifelong synagogue congregant and staff member Jacki Sundheim was among the dead.

In a statement, the congregation said, "...our beloved Jacki Sundheim was one of the victims murdered at the Highland Park parade."

They went on to call her a cherished member known for her kindness and warmth.
Among some two dozen people wounded or injured in the attack was Chicago public school teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband Steven.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials at Highland Park Hospital gave an update on the victims they were treating following the 4th of July shooting.



Although their children were not hurt, the educator's father and brother-in-law were also shot and wounded.

Highland Park Hospital doctors said they received about 26 victims in the immediate wake of the shooting, 10 of which came in by ambulance. The shooting victims ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old and said at least four or five of the victims were children.

Hospital staff were left visibly shaken by the trauma they witnessed first hand.

There was a vigil Monday night to honor the shooting victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parkparadedeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingactive shooterjuly 4thchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Bidens 'shocked' by Highland Park parade shooting
Police questioning person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
Person of interest in custody in Highland Park parade shooting: police
TOP STORIES
Police questioning person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting
6 dead, 31 hurt in Highland Park parade shooting
Bidens 'shocked' by Highland Park parade shooting
55 shot, 7 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Boy, 10, wounded while inside bedroom in Englewood
5 wounded in Parkway Gardens shooting
Show More
Chicago Weather: Very hot Tuesday with potential evening storms
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
More severe storms possible overnight in Chicago area: LIVE RADAR
1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run
History of Nathan's 4th of July hot dog eating contest
More TOP STORIES News