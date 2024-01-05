Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III backs off of representing himself in upcoming trial

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III is backing off of representing himself in his upcoming trial, and requested a public defender.

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III is backing off of representing himself in his upcoming trial, and requested a public defender.

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III is backing off of representing himself in his upcoming trial, and requested a public defender.

Alleged Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III is backing off of representing himself in his upcoming trial, and requested a public defender.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- After saying he wanted to represent himself, alleged Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III decided in court Friday he now wants a public defender.

Last month, despite the 23-year-old having never witnessed a trial in his life, he told Judge Victoria Rossetti in a calm, but firm voice that he wanted to represent himself.

He faces 21 counts of murder, along with nearly 100 other charges related to the 2022 Highland Park parade shooting.

But, during a hearing Friday morning, he appeared to have changed his mind, as he requested a public defender.

There will be another hearing next week for Crimo, and a jury trial is set to begin Feb. 26.

RELATED: Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, files for bankruptcy

He previously told the judge he wanted to invoke his right to a speedy trial.

Seven people died and 48 were injured when prosecutors say Crimo opened fire on paradegoers on July 4, 2022.