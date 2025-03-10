Robert Downey Jr. surprises fans at SXSW Disney panel, teases Stark Flight Lab Disney attraction

Robert Downey Jr. joined Kevin Feige and Bruce Vaughn on stage for the SXSW "The Future of World-Building at Disney" panel

SXSW 2025 kicked off with a surprise appearance from Robert Downey Jr.. The festival celebrates TV, film, music and more!

SXSW 2025 kicked off with a surprise appearance from Robert Downey Jr.. The festival celebrates TV, film, music and more!

SXSW 2025 kicked off with a surprise appearance from Robert Downey Jr.. The festival celebrates TV, film, music and more!

SXSW 2025 kicked off with a surprise appearance from Robert Downey Jr.. The festival celebrates TV, film, music and more!

AUSTIN, Texas -- The 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival is well underway in Austin, TX.

What started as a music conference in 1987, is now a huge celebration of all-things TV, movies, music and more (Think... a mix between Comic Con and the Sundance Film Festival)!

And what better way to open the fest than with a super star surprise from Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.?

SXSW 2025 kicked off with a surprise appearance from Robert Downey Jr.. The festival celebrates TV, film, music and more!

Downey Jr. joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and president and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) Bruce Vaughn on stage at "The Future of World-Building at Disney" panel.

Together, they discussed the previously announced Stark Flight Lab attraction coming to Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus, where Downey Jr. described WDI as the "Area 51 of fun."

"Tony opened my eyes wider to the power technology has to impact the world for good, and that's something I'll carry with me for the rest of my days," he added.

Before the panel wrapped, Downey Jr. noted that this wouldn't be the last time he collaborates with WDI. "I want to stay involved for the long haul. I want to be part of the future that Bruce is building at Imagineering, so this isn't a one-time deal. And I say this with all of the humility I can muster, you need more me," he joked.

Disneyland breaks ground on Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus expansion, featuring the new Stark Flight Lab attraction

Disneyland announced they have broken ground on the new expansion housing Stark Flight Lab, which is heavily inspired by the "Iron Man" films and the inventions of Tony Stark.

There is no set opening date.

Along with showcasing new tech, SXSW hosts an annual film and TV festival.

This year, On The Red Carpet caught up with Nicole Kidman, who's supporting her new film "Holland."

"I really think you have film lovers here, and you have people that just come because they wanna enjoy films. They wanna see it with a big audience, and they want to cheer and laugh and have fun," she said.

Sadie Sink, who leads Searchlight Pictures' upcoming film "O'dessa" told us "It's really special that it's premiering here. I love Texas, so it's good to be back."

Regina Hall, who stars alongside Sink, explained what makes SXSW so special. "I think South by (Southwest) is so specific and so incredible, because it's television. It's film. It's music. It's like celebrating all forms and genres of entertainment."

In addition to its entertainment offerings, the festival also organizes a number of "Featured Sessions," with topics ranging from Tech, to Gaming, to Health & Wellness.

ABC News' Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott who was featured in a Women's Health panel, explained to On The Red Carpet, "I take any opportunity that I can to really dive into these subjects in a more thoughtful way, if we can, especially when we have great panelists like the ones we have on this one."

South by Southwest continues in Austin, TX through March 15.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.