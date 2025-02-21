Robert Fryc, Glenview police officer killed in Barrington crash, to be laid to rest on Friday

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones will say goodbye to Glenview Police Officer Robert Fryc at his funeral on Friday.

A visitation was held Thursday for the 43-year-old at Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights.

Fellow officers, along with community members, poured out to show their support to the Fryc family and the grieving police department.

Fryc had served with the Glenview Police Department since 2007.

ABC7 spoke with one of his fellow officers who went to the academy with Fryc.

He said Fryc was the kind of guy you could always depend on.

Fryc was killed in a Barrington crash early Sunday morning while driving into work.

A 23-year-old man was charged with reckless homicide in that crash and will remain in custody.

Fryc's funeral begins at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church.