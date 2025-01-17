Rockford becomes nation's 'Hottest Housing Market' for first time, according to Realtor.com

Rockford, Illinois has jumped to the top of the Realtor.com Hottest Housing Markets for the first time ever.

Rockford, Illinois has jumped to the top of the Realtor.com Hottest Housing Markets for the first time ever.

Rockford, Illinois has jumped to the top of the Realtor.com Hottest Housing Markets for the first time ever.

Rockford, Illinois has jumped to the top of the Realtor.com Hottest Housing Markets for the first time ever.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockford may be just the fifth largest city in Illinois, but its housing market has been named the hottest in the nation.

That's according to Realtor.com.

Their rankings put Rockford in the top spot ahead of Manchester, New Hampshire. Manchester has claimed the top spot on the list for 31 times since 2017.

Homes in Rockford, which list for a median price of $242,000, spend just 43 days on the market, compared to the national average of 70, according to Realtor.com. The national median listing price of a home is $424,900.

Realtor.com senior economic analyst Hannah Jones wrote that, "Rockford's hotness means that high demand is met with low inventory as buyers claim available homes. This affordable area has seen sustained demand this year as mortgage rates and home prices deter buyers from searching in higher-priced areas."