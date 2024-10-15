WATCH LIVE

Rosati's offering $3.50 pizza deal for 60th anniversary at some suburban Chicago locations

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 10:19AM
Rosati's is offering 1964 pricing Tuesday. The Chicago-area pizzeria is offering a $3.50 pizza deal for its 60th anniversary at some locations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you've got a pizza craving in the Chicago area, Tuesday might be the day to get one.

Rosati's Pizza is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering a large, two-topping thin crust pizza for just $3.50.

The carry-out only deal is available at several suburban locations and in northwest Indiana.

It's limited to one per customer.

View participating locations here.

Rosati's Pizza began in New York, in the late 1890s, before the Rosati family moved to Chicago, according to the pizzeria's website.

An Italian restaurant was opened downtown Chicago, before the first Rosati's Pizza location was opened in the Chicago suburbs in 1964, the site said.

