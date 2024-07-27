Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Round Lake Beach girl

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is now charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Round Lake Beach.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force said Shorbonia Poole, Jr., 19, of Round Lake Beach, was in possession of the firearm used in the shooting.

Investigators said they seized the gun following a search of Poole's home on Friday.

Valeria Rodriguez was hit by a stray bullet Wednesday night as she ate dinner in her home in the 1500-block of Cherokee Drive.

Round Lake Beach police said a suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Valeria Rodriguez.

The girl was transported to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Investigators said someone outside of the home fired a gun and a stray bullet entered the home, hitting the girl.

Police said it did not appear that the girl was targeted in the shooting.

Weeks ago, the family said they celebrated the victim's quinceañera. Now they said they're mourning the teenager's sudden murder.

"They were out here dancing and trying to prepare for that," an anonymous neighbor said. "The kids heard a pop, but they just thought it was fireworks... I'm just confused on how and why it happened."