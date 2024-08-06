Man charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Round Lake

Shorbonia Poole, Jr., has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Valeria Rodriguez, 15, in Round Lake Beach.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man now faces murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl in Round Lake Beach.

Shorbonia Poole Jr., 19, was previously charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

A judge approved additional charges against him, including felony murder, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office said.

Valeria Rodriguez was eating dinner in her home in the 1500-block of Cherokee Drive.last month when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Police said it did not appear that the girl was targeted in the shooting.

"Our office continues to express our deep condolences and sympathies to the family of Valeria Rodriguez over their unimaginable loss. Our victim specialists have been working closely with the family since this crime occurred," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.