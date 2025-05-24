Memorial Day weekend: City's safety plan put to test as CPD preps for parade, large crowds and more

Officials are hoping their safety plan will help prevent Chicago shootings over Memorial Day weekend, which is typically violent in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day weekend is here, and with big crowds expected for Saturday's parade and events all weekend, safety is top-of-mind.

The city's annual Memorial Day parade steps off at State and Lake at noon.

Barricades are already up early Saturday morning, with thousands expected downtown this weekend.

CPD's 8th District held an outdoor roll call with the community in the West Lawn neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side on Friday night.

This comes ahead of what is typically a violent weekend in the city during the unofficial start of summer.

The roll call comes a day after the city unveiled its summer safety plan, which includes deploying Chicago police to neighborhoods based on needs, youth summer jobs programs and more Chicago Park District activities.

Ald. Marty Quinn, who represents the 13th Ward, and CPD both say to stay vigilant this weekend.

All of the Memorial Day preps and the summer safety plan also follows the Chicago City Council's move to delay a vote on the controversial "snap" curfew ordinance, which would give CPD's superintendent the ability to disperse crowds of teens after a 30-minute warning.

Before Saturday's Memorial Day Parade, a wreath-laying ceremony is happening at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza.

