Full Chicago City Council vote expected on controversial 'snap curfew' ordinance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A controversial ordinance is expected to be up for a full vote Wednesday at Chicago's City Council meeting Wednesday.

If approved, it would allow some city authorities to call for a so-called "snap curfew" on the spot.

The so-called snap curfew has been a source of debate for the City Council for weeks now.

The newly-revised proposed curfew allows the Chicago police superintendent along with the deputy mayor to call for a curfew on the spot if they believe it's needed.

In a 10-7 vote, the proposed ordinance narrowly cleared the city's Public Safety Committee, but not without debate.

Proponents of the snap curfew say it's a matter of keeping people safe, while the mayor stressed that he does not believe curfews solve the underlying issues behind teen takeovers.

"We have to think about the safety of all people in the city and start putting aside, maybe, feelings and start putting at the forefront, public safety," said 45th Ward Ald. Jim Gardiner.

"If we don't give young people real activity, if we don't help them find their purpose, we are just going to find ourselves in a tailspin," Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "This is about not just prevention, but this is also about the investments."

The proposed curfew is in light of recent teen takeovers in Streeterville, which turned violent, when a tourist and teen were shot in separate incidents.

Wednesday's City Council meeting begins at 10 a.m. If approved, the snap curfew could be in place before the start of summer.